Bioelements Recovery Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Recovery Serum's moisturizing lipids help restore your skin's natural moisture barrier, enhance hydration and give your skin an unbelievably smooth feel. This silky emollient serum is supercharged with skin-repairing ceramides, lipids and aromatherapy oils in an unbelievably sleek-feeling base. Recovery Serum repairs and soothes damaged, over-exfoliated or aging skin and restores its moisture barrier. With strengthened surface layers, makeup goes on smoother and lasts longer. Vitality and balance are restored. Free of artificial colorants, synthetic fragrance or animal by-products. Not tested on animals. Ideal for dry and combination skin types.