From click like for recruitment

Recruiting, Recruitment - It takes sparkle to be a Recruiter Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This is perfect for anyone that is in recruitment or in HR. Whether you are a junior or senior recruiter, nurse recruiter, HR recruiter technical recruiter, IT recruiter, executive recruiter or healthcare recruiter this is a great design for you. Are you are recruiter or perhaps have a recruiter mom, dad, brother, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, niece or nephew then what a great career choice! Love it? Then show off with this great design for a great birthday or Christmas present Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com