Ooze vintage vibes whenever you head out with these multicoloured rectangle-framed sunglasses. Crafted using acetate, monel and stainless steel, this pair will look perfect for a variety of occasions. Whether it's for brunch or a stroll along the beach, you'll definitely stay stylish. Team them with an off-shoulder playsuit and lace-up flat sandals. Top tip: rectangular frames look very flattering on round face shapes.