Norma Kamali Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit in Mint. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Norma Kamali Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit in Mint. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 92% poly 8% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash. Pull-on styling with elastic waist. Low-cut split neckline. Short kimono sleeves. Elastic hemVelour fabric. NKAM-WC93. ST320JVE299175. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.