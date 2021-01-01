SuperMats Recumbent Mat - Heavy Duty Vinyl

Maximize the life and performance of your exercise equipment with the SuperMats® Recumbent Mat. This mat is made of odor-free, heavy-duty vinyl and thick PVC material to protect your carpets and floors during workouts. The Recumbent Mat also guards against floor and carpet dust to keep your fitness equipment running at full capacity. The non-slip surface absorbs vibrations and muffles noise. FEATURES: Ideal for treadmills, elliptical machines or as general aerobics mat Odor-free fitness mat made of heavy duty vinyl Measures 60" length x 30" width Style: 13GS