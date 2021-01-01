MANGO MAN - Recycled cashmere sweater medium brown - M - Men

Recycled cashmere fabric, Cashmere merino wool-blend fabric, Made in Italy, Rounded neck, Long sleeve, Cable knit finish, Cashmere is a high-quality type of wool that provides a soft and silky touch to the piece, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.