Urban Renewal Recycled Chambray & Flannel Shirt

One-of-a-kind updated vintage shirt by Urban Renewal in a chambray and flannel cut & sew fabrication. Each is unique and will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Size + Fit. Model is 5'11" and wearing One Size Measurements taken from One Size Chest: 58" Button front: 31.5"