Our Empathy Wave T-Shirt with a embroidered design is a kind reminder not to forget to be "empathetic " - Being empathetic is something that we're all capable of & sometimes we need a little reminder of that. This is a relaxed unisex organic cotton blend style. Gentle cold machine wash with like colours Do NOT soak or bleach Do NOT tumble dry Do NOT iron print Turn garment INSIDE-OUT to ensure artwork stays at it's highest quality Recycled Blue Cotton Empathy Wave T-Shirt Medium Element Empathy