Recycled Cotton Stripe Crewneck Sweater in White

Made from recycled imported Italian yarn, this 100% cotton sweater clocks in at a 9 gauge meaning it is solid enough for now but breathable enough for warmer weather. This is a fresh take on the classic Breton Stripe sweater. While the original, worn by the French Navy, featured 21 stripes (one for each of Napoleon Bonaparte's victories) ours has decidedly fewer and comes in a black and white color scheme.100% Recycled Cotton; Imported from Italy; 9 gauge weight, so solid but breathable; Yarn is designed to hold its shape and not bag out; Dry Clean Only;