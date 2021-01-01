Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatpant in Cream. - size M (also in L) Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatpant in Cream. - size M (also in L) 60% cotton 40% recycled poly. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side seam pockets. Fleece lining. Elasticized cuffs. Imported. RRER-WP8. 04WBF-RCPT. Iva Pawling and Tim Morse originally founded Richer Poorer to create cleverly-designed socks. The effortlessly cool, California-casual brand has since gathered a cult following for its supremely comfortable basics and luxurious loungewear. But it's not all about laidback style: the brand is also deeply committed to doing good. From sustainable fabrics and community involvement, to supporting environmental organizations through its 1% For the Planet partnership, Richer Poorer brings the passion to fashion.