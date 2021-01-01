Urban Renewal Recycled Low Rise Camo Mini Skirt

Mini-length skirt by Urban Renewal crafted from recycled materials. Features a low-rise waist and cut with a raw hem. Each is unique & will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USa Size + Fit. Model is 5'10" and wearing size Medium Measurements taken from size Small Waist: 29" Length: 15.5"