burgundy seamless highwaisted gym leggings in a rib fabric and msgd print on the waistband. Made from recycled polyamide, the production of this fibre uses less energy and water and produces less waste regular fit 90% Polyamide 10% Elastane Jamilla wears a UK size S (6-8) / EU size S (34-36) / US size S (2-4) and her height is 5'8"