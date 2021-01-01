Urban Renewal Recycled Oversized Plaid Flannel Shirt

Vintage plaid flannel button-front shirt, up-cycled by our Urban Renewal team. Relaxed, oversized fit with long cuffed sleeves, pointed collar and curving hems. Each unique, the shirt you receive will vary in pattern, color combo and brand from what's pictured here. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USASize + Fit. Measurements taken from size One Size Chest: 52" Length: 33"