Urban Renewal Recycled Rainbow Tie-Dye Tee

Relaxed tie-dye tee crafted by Urban Renewal using recycled materials. Short-sleeve style with a crew neck. Each is unique & will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Model is 5'5" and wearing One Size Measurements taken from One Size Chest: 48" Length: 29"