Urban Renewal Recycled Short Sleeve Sweater Top

Short sleeve cardigan sweater for a one-of-a-kind vintage style. Each is unique and will vary from what is pictured here. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton, nylon, acrylic Machine wash Made in the USA Imported Size + Fit. Model is 5'8" and wearing size S/M Measurements taken from size S/M Chest: 37" Length: 21"