Urban Renewal Recycled Silky Mini Skirt

Sweet & silky mini skirt by Urban Renewal for a one-of-a-kind look. Fitted with an elasticated waistband and includes a button placket detail to the front. Each is unique and will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Silk Hand wash Size + Fit. Model is 5'8" and wearing size S/M Measurements taken from size S/M Waist: 24" Length: 16.5"