One-of-a-kind vintage sport sweatshirt updated with a cut & sew spliced look. Each one is unique and will vary from what's pictured here. About Urban Renewal. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike Though similar to what you see here, the item you receive may vary slightly in wear Content + Care. Cotton Hand wash Size + Fit. Measurements taken from One Size Chest: 49" Length: 29"