Ganni Recycled Tech Fabric Sandals in Animal Print,Black Padded textile upper with leather sole. Made in China. Wrap around ankle with tie closure. GANF-WZ18. S1290. About the designer: Copenhagen-based brand GANNI is what the founders, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup describe as scandi 2.0 sense of style. Launched in 2000, the husband-and-wife duo envisioned a brand that would challenge the stereotypical nordic-aesthetic by introducing a third alternative to Scandinavian style. The label is described as playful, packed with personality flowing with vivid contrasts, all in an effortless approach to design that encompasses easy-to-wear pieces that women can instinctively reach for, day in and day out.