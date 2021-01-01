Urban Renewal Recycled Two-Tone Striped Short

Two-tone stripe shorts by Urban Renewal crafted using recycled materials for a sustainable design. Features a pull-on style with an elasticated waistband. Each is unique and will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Recycled. Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care. Cotton Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Model is 5'11" and wearing size S/M Measurements taken from size S/M Rise: 12" Inseam: 3.5" Leg opening: 13"