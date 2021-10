The faux-leather Tommy Hilfiger Redder slide sandal makes accessing the beach look so good! Brand vamp hit with a smooth man-made lining and cushioned footbed. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.