Support our Arizona public school teachers with this education walkout design. Wear this red for education design and rally as students, coworkers, and parents for pay increases for those that teach our kids. This AZ retro red 4 ed ally quote with the protest fist is perfect to wear to the walk out in Phoenix, Flagstaff, or other states fighting for funding our schools and classrooms. Stand with our educators and fund our future. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem