Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20, 1.7 Ounce

CETAPHIL REDNESS RELIEVING DAILY FACIAL MOISTURIZER SPF 20: Specially formulated for redness-prone skin, this neutral-tinted moisturizer neutralizes the appearance of redness, evens skin tone and hydrates the natural protective skin barrier, leaving it soothed and balanced BROAD SPECTRUM SPF: Provides thorough sun protection with broad spectrum SPF 20, skin-gentle mineral-based UV filters KIN SOOTHING: Formulated with licorice extract, allantoin and caffeine, and is designed to soothe redness-prone skin YPOALLERGENIC, FRAGRANCE FREE AND NONCOMEDOGENIC: Nourishes without irritating skin or clogging pores DESIGNED FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: All CETAPHIL products are effective yet non-irritating FROM THE DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED FACIAL SKINCARE BRAND