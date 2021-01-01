Murad Redness Therapy Correcting Moisturizer SPF15 50ml

Murad's Redness Therapy Correcting Moisturiser SPF15 for Rosacea-like redness neutralises and protects dry, irritated skin by minimizing redness with colour correcting tint and shielding against sun irritation. Goji Berry Extract reduces inflamed skin and free radical damage. Vitamin K helps reduce surface redness, while Peppermint Leaf Extract relieves discomfort and stinging. Directions for use Apply to the skin every day, gently massage over your face and neck. Ingredients Active Ingredients : Octinoxate (7.5%) Zinc Oxide (2.0%)Other Ingredients : Water (Aqua), Butylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Neopentyl Glycol Diethylhexanoate, Neopentyl Glycol Diisostearate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg-100 Stearate, Cetyl Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Glycine Soja(Soybean) Protein, Punica Granatum Extract, Triclosan, Hydrogen Peroxide, Lycium Barbarum Fruit Extract, Linoleic Acid , Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Isobutylparaben, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Oil, Morrocan Chamomile Oil, FD&C Blue No. 1 (CI 42090), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)