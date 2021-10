This is the perfect summer vacation and holiday design. Redwood National Park is one of 62 National Parks in the USA. Great for travelers, adventure hikers, and outdoorsy people. Show off your pride of America's 62 National Parks like this Redwood National Park design. A great gift for a birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day or to add to your wardrobe for any vacation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem