Lightweight, retro-running inspired sneakers Low-top silhouette with lace-up closure Thick, cushioned comfort midsole for a modern look and plenty of bouncy energy Flexible traction outsole for grip and durability Bold Reebok branding on the sides The Reebok Classic Leather Legacy is imported. Strive to be a legacy in the making whenever you hit the streets in the Men's Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Casual Shoes. Lightweight comfort and plenty of cushioned energy return team up on these must-have sneaks. Size: 10.0. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Reebok Men's Classic Leather Legacy Casual Shoes in Grey/Pure Grey 3 Size 10.0