Reebok Men's Classic Leather Wrap Casual Shoes in Black/Core Black Size 10.0

Low-profile, lace-up silhouette Leather upper with overlays Translucent wrap around the midfoot for a standout look EVA midsole Durable rubber traction outsole The Reebok Classic Leather Wrap is imported. The Men's Reebok Classic Leather Wrap Casual Shoes kick your faves up a notch. Boasting the same silhouette you've known and loved for years, this version has a wrapped upper for a touch of elevated style.