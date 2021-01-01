Size & FitSlim, curve hugging fit Wide, high waistband stays put Product FeaturesRecycled polyester/spandex blend jacquard material Speedwick technology wicks away moisture to keep you dry Chafe-free construction keeps you comfortable as you move Machine wash The Reebok Lux 2 Graphic Training Tights are imported. From light workouts and errands to tougher training sessions, the Women's Reebok Lux 2 Graphic Training Tights lock in comfort and style for all the ways you move. Size: Small. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester/Spandex/Jacquard. Reebok Women's Lux 2 Graphic Training Tights in Blue/Vector Navy Size Small Polyester/Spandex/Jacquard