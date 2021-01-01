Size & Fit Tight, snug fit Offers medium support for low and mid-impact activities Product Features Smooth, stretchy Speedwick fabric Subtle V-neckline Speckled construction Removable padding offers an element of protective cushioning Ventilated side mesh paneling Adjustable cami straps lead into a trend-forward strappy back silhouette Angled seams and branded elasticized underband seals the fit with stabilized support 72% nylon, 28% elastane interlock Machine wash The Reebok Lux Strappy Medium-Support Training Sports Bra is imported. Rev up your workout gear with the Women's Reebok Lux Strappy Medium-Support Training Sports Bra. Built to offer comfortable stabilized support during drills, its drip-worthy design and performance-driven specs power up any exercise. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Reebok Women's Lux Strappy -Support Training Sports Bra in Black/Black Size Medium Nylon