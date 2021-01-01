Size & Fit Tight, curve-hugging fit holds you in Wide, high waistband stays put Product Features Recycled polyester/spandex blend material Speedwick technology wicks away moisture to keep you dry Chafe-free construction keeps you comfortable as you move Machine wash The Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Training Tights are imported. Flow through your favorite yoga poses, take on a strength class or just kick back and enjoy a mimosa in the ultra-comfortable, performance ready Women's Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Training Tights. Size: X-Large. Color: Red/Animal Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Reebok Women's Modern Safari Lux Bold Training Tights in Red/Animal Print/Punch Berry Size X-Large Polyester/Spandex