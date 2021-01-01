Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this shoe Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Lightweight, retro-running inspired sneakers Jelly Belly collab features bright candy-colored hues Low-top silhouette with lace-up closure Thick, cushioned comfort midsole for a modern look and plenty of bouncy energy Flexible traction outsole for grip and durability Bold Reebok branding on the sides The Reebok x Jelly Belly Classic Leather Legacy is imported. Strive to be a legacy in the making while celebrating your favorite sweet treat in the Reebok x Jelly Belly Classic Leather Legacy Casual Shoes. Lightweight comfort and plenty of cushioned energy return team up on these must-have sneaks. Size: 10.5. Color: Multi Color. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Reebok x Jelly Belly Classic Leather Legacy Casual Shoes Size 10.5