Reebok traces its roots back to 1895 in Lancashire, England, which is why you can spot a Union Jack in the logo for their line of classic apparel. This retro sneaker features a smooth leather upper with a subtle green window box logo. Based on a throwback court shoe style, these are designed for everyday wear with a molded sockliner and durable rubber outsole. Wear them with shorts, jeans, chinos and just about everything else for a clean, classic look.