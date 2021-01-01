Wonderbra Refined Glamour Ultimate Strapless Underwire Bra Black 34F Women's

This truly beautiful strapless bra gives you just the right lift. Designed with a built-in flexible support system inside the cups that helps provide lift and shape. Unique silicone dot lining helps bra stay in place without straps. Lightly lined underwire cups. Plunge neckline accommodates revealing necklines. Floral lace and mesh cups create a gorgeous look. European sizing is slightly smaller than US sizing. We suggest sizing up one cup size for a little more coverage or going up one band size if you are between sizes. ; cup size: F; band size: 34