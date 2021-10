Reflection opens with a lush green freshness reminiscent of morning dew in the spring time. A sophisticated bouquet of white flowers crowns the fragrance with richness and depth while embracing musks and woods wrapped with warm amber notes confer a magic aura to the skin. - Top notes: water violet, freesia, tropical green leaves - Middle notes: magnolia, ylang-ylang, jasmine - Base notes: amber, musk, cedarwood, sandalwood