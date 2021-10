Sleek leggings with a sporty edge, these activewear leggings are finished with a metallic stripe detail. Wide waistband Pull on style Metallic stripe Nylon/lycra/polyester/spandex Hand wash Made in the USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 8.5" Inseam, about27" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Terez > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Terez. Color: Black. Size: Medium.