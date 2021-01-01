Virtue Labs Refresh Purifying Shampoo, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A weekly clarifying shampoo formulated to gently removes excess oil, product residue, and environmental irritants that can weigh down hair.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickKey Benefits: Detoxifies, Clarifies, and ResetsFormulation: Lightweight LiquidHighlighted Ingredients:- Charcoal Powder: Extracts oil and impurities for removal during shampooing.- Hops Extract: Provides a purifying and astringent effect on scalp.- Coconut Fatty Acid Blend: A blend of gentle cleansers derived from coconut oil that help moisturize hair. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated with a revolutionary damage-repair protein Alpha Keratin 60ku, this product not only deeply and gently cleanses, it also helps bring hair back to its healthiest state. A rejuvenating âmust-haveâ product for all hair types, it leaves both the hair and scalp feeling fresh and renewed. It features a juicy, refreshing citrus fragrance with hints of flowers and detoxifying tea, plus sweet orange and lemon essential oils for deep cleansing and added shine.Clinical Results: In a consumer perception study of 50 women who used the Refresh Purifying Shampoo 1 time a week for four weeks: - 98% of women immediately felt their hair looked and felt cleaner, and appeared healthier - 100% of women felt their hair looked cleaner, revived, and smelled fresh after only two uses - 100% of women felt that all the impurities in their hair were washed away after only three usesSuggested Usage:-Using a quarter-size amount of shampoo, add a splash of water and work into a lather between palms. -Apply to wet hair, massage into scalp, and throughout the length of hair.-Rinse well. -Follow with conditioner.-Use once weekly, or more if needed, to remove residue, product build-up, and impurities.-Size:4 oz/ 120 mLIngredients:-Charcoal Powder: Extracts oil and impurities for removal during shampooing.-Hops Extract: Provides a purifying and astringent effect on scalp.-Coconut Fatty Acid Blend: A blend of gentle cleansers derived from coconut oil that helps moisturize hair.