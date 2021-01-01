For lovers of all things Great design for Friend Refsum Disease support, Refsum Disease Niece, Refsum Disease nephew, Refsum Disease son, Refsum Disease daughter, Refsum Disease baby, K12Refsum Disease Friend, Refsum Disease coworker, Refsum Disease Loved 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.