Refurbished Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, red

These Titleist Pro V1 Factory Refinished Golf Balls are refinished to look and perform just like new and they have no logos. New Titleist Pro V1® Golf Balls offer total performance for every player. Golfers will experience even longer distance on all shots with lower long game spin and even more consistent flight, along with Drop-and-Stop™ greenside control, very soft feel and lasting durability. Each element of a Pro V1™ Golf Ball is precisely formulated and designed to work together, delivering the performance you need on every shot. FEATURES: #1 Ball on Worldwide Tours Total Performance for every player Provide the best short game spin and control with longer distance and more consistent flight Best scoring performance for all golfers, very soft feel Available in Standard Play # (1, 2, 3, 4) , High Play # (5, 6, 7, 8), Same Play # (1-9) and Double Play # (00, 10-99) Player Benefits NEW Longer Distance NEW More Consistent Flight Lower Long Game Spin Penetrating Trajectory Drop-and-Stop™ Short Game Control Very Soft Feel Long Lasting Durability Multi-Component Technology Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core Responsive Ionomeric Casing Layer Soft Urethane Elastomer™ Cover System New Spherically-Tiled 352 Tetrahedral Dimple Design 12 Pack