This motivational and inspirational breast cancer awareness themed design is for a lady, wife, mom, grandma, daughter, aunt or sister who is a warrior or survivor. Show your love and support during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October to someone undergoing chemotherapy to fight this disease. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.