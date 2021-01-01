Olay Regenerist Whip Duo Pack, Cleanser 5.0 fl oz, Moisturizer 1.7 oz

Protect and detoxify for ageless skin. This Olay Regenerist Value Pack includes Olay Regenerist Pore Detoxifying Scrub face cleanser and Olay Regenerist Whip face moisturizer with SPF 25. As the first step in your routine, this Pore Detoxifying Scrub deeply cleans and exfoliates to reveal bright, smooth skin. This lathering gel facial cleanser exfoliates to polish away dull skin and regenerate skin's surface. After cleansing apply the Whip face moisturizer with SPF 25. This unique facial moisturizer transforms from cream to liquid on skin to deliver potent ingredients and sun protection in an ultra-lightweight form. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this SPF 25 moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's the perfect way to achieve fully hydrated, ageless skin.