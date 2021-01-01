Lee Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean Pant

99% Cotton, 1% Spandex 100% Cotton 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Mexico Machine Wash REGULAR FIT. This classic jean sits at the waist and features a straight fit through the seat, leg, and thigh. Made with a 16-inch leg opening, this regular fit jean provides a tailored look that keeps you comfortable all day long. CLASSIC 5-POCKET STYLING. A classic fit jean designed with an authentic five-pocket style. Our bestselling straight leg jean is designed with a timeless five-pocket style, perfect for most occasions. JEANS FOR ALL. This jean is available in heavyweight and midweight denim with a wide variety of washes, finishes, and fits. Add a classic denim jean to your everyday rotation or try out a new alternative wash -- there's a pair of Lee jeans to fit every style. A LIFETIME OF QUALITY. For over 100 years, Lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. Lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely. Specifications. zipper fly with button closure, signature label at back waistband, leg opening: 16.