Regular Pioneer Gifts JW Gifts Pins Tote Bag

840 Hours. This Service Year Gift JW Supplies design is perfect for showing appreciation for our Pioneers and Full time Publishers of God's Kingdom. Best Life Ever gift idea for Jehovah's Witnesses accessories, free apps, pins and books. JW Gift Idea People who love a good ministry idea, witnesses informally or Jehovah's Witnesses Magazine Organizer will love this design. Great present for Men, Women and Kids. his Jehovah witness accessories makes a great gift or present for JW 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.