Neil Barrett Regular Rise Black Jeans Colour: BLACK, Size: 34 32

Faded black Skinny Jeans from the Neil Barrett AW19 collection featuring an faded distressed effect throughout and quilted trim. Also features a zip fly and a five pocket design. Includes belt loops. Neil Barrett has been a renowned designer for over two decades, working for brands including Prada and Gucci. He launched his eponymous line in 1999 and has built a strong signature style ever since with impeccable construction at the core. Renowned for striking, streamlined styling and immaculately cut suits, Neil Barrett always brings an element of grit to handsome collections that remain true to his signature pared-back style.