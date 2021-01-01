Elemis Rehydrating Radiance Collection

Reignite a healthy-looking glow with the 'Rehydrating Radiance Collection' from Elemis. Suitable for dull, thirsty skin, the kit includes three of the brand's favourite skincare products dedicated to rejuvenating, brightening and restoring a radiant complexion. E.N. The Set Contains: Rehydrating Ginseng Toner (200ml) Suitable for dehydrated and mature skin, this alcohol-free toner soothes and calms skin to deliver a brighter, youthful complexion. Specially formulated with extracts of Korean ginseng and Quillaja wood to moisturise skin and Sweet Betty flower, a natural cleansing agent to rejuvenate skin, leaving it refreshed and balanced. Experience nourished, radiant and hydrated skin. Rehydrating Rose Petal Cleanser (200ml) Deeply cleanses skin to remove excess oil, dirt and make-up to leave skin purified. Its effective formula is infused with nourishing rose petal flower water and moisturising lecithin, whilst vitamin E protects skin from environmental stresses. Suitable for dehydrated, mature or sensitive skin types, the luxurious cleanser balances skin to reveal a radiant, healthy-looking complexion. Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm (15ml) Suitable for all skin types, this energising balm brightens and refreshes skin to reveal a luminous, healthy-looking complexion. Its powerful formula is enriched with vitamins to lock in moisture, whilst purple orchid fights against signs of ageing. Nutrient-rich acai provides antioxidant protection to shield skin from environmental stresses. Can be used as a daily moisturiser, make-up primer or radiance booster.