The Weicht mir den Eisstock der König muss schubschieten motif is for anyone who likes to practice the stick shooting. Just right for your ice stick moarshaft. This design is for all cane shooters who like to chase the dove over the playing field. Here is the ideal gift for a stick shooter who likes to go with his ice stick. A great graphic for an ice stocker or for a fan of stick sports. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem