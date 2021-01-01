Regatta Reid Mens Softshell Wind Resistant Water Repellent Jacket (Navy Blue) - 3XL - Also in: M, XXL, XL, S, L

Warm backed woven stretch Softshell fabric. - Durable water repellent finish. - Wind resistant. - Super soft handle. - Quick drying. - Lightweight and easy to wear. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Fabric: Warm backed woven stretch Softshell. - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men