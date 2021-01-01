CamelBak Reign Chill Insulated 32 oz. Bottle, Red

Perfect for any athlete, the CamelBak Reign™ Chill Insulated 32 oz. Bottle will keep your water cold and tasting fresh throughout your entire game. This bottle has insulation to keep your water cold, and features a cooling shower mode to keep you from overheating as you play. The quick-view liquid level indicator lets you easily keep track of how much you have left, ensuring you stay at the top of your game. DESIGN Insulated water bottle Maintains cold temperature twice as long Tri-mode sport cap with easy-squeeze Jet Valve™ Leak-proof lockout mode Cooling shower mode keeps you from overheating Quick-view liquid level indicator Trutaste™ polypropylene and Hydroguard™ keep water tasting fresh BPA, BPS, BPF free Cap disassembles for cleaning Additional Details Cap fits Podium® and Peak™ Fitness bottles Bottle fits cooler bag and bottle carrier Style: 1992001