Rhone Reign Tank is feature loaded and ready for action. Just the right fit to stay cool and dry in the heat and on the move. Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from your body for rapid evaporation. GoldFusion fabric treatment contains real gold particles for improved color fastness, decreased drying time, and increased odor control. UPF 50+ sun protection blocks out harmful Ultraviolet A B rays (UVA/UVB). Rhone logo stitching at the hem. 56% nylon, 33% polyester, 11% elastane. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.