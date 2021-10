A blocky heel and almond toe amp up the versatility of a Western-inspired bootie, made even easier with a slick side zip. Bench-crafted by hand, Frye's 150-year-old heritage of quality leatherwork is evident in every style. Sizing: True to size. M=medium width. Pointed toe. Western detailed vamp. Leather construction. Side zip closure. Cushioned insole. Stacked cone heel. Approx. 4" shaft height, 10.5" opening circumference. Approx. 2" heel. Imported Leather upper, manmade sole