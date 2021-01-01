With a rugged and sleek design, this Hedgren Relate Folder Backpack offers a lightweight polyamide fabrication with a spacious design for storage of all your essentials. Main compartment has a vertical zippered opening with flap and clip closure. Top carrying handle with dual adjustable shoulder straps. Two exterior zippered pockets. Two mesh side pockets. 15.6 laptop compartment. Embroidered logo at the front. Imported. Measurements: Laptop Compartment: 17 in Bottom Width: 11 in Depth: 5 in Height: 17 in Strap Length: 34 in Strap Drop: 14 in Handle Length: 6 in Handle Drop: 2 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 6.2 oz