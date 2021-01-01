The Mammut Relax Down 32 Sleeping Bag is a 3-season down insulated bag designed for luxurious comfort at the campsite. Design details, including noise-reducing hood materials and a quiet 2-way center zip for smooth temperature regulation, Are all focused to provide relaxing and restorative sleep. RDS-certified duck down provides lofty warmth, and the spacious mummy cut offers comfort for back sleepers, side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and notorious wiggle worms. Features of the Mammut Relax Down 32 Sleeping Bag Restorative sleep thanks to a newly developed sleeping bag shape Intuitive climate regulation with a central 2-way zipper Comfortable, soft material in the hood reduces noise and increases comfort Including deep sleep mask and earplugs to reduce light and noises PFC-free DWR treatment Lining made from 100% recycled polyester Easy-to-use magnetic closure on the Insulation collar Improved YKK zipper prevents jamming of material Insulated covering along the zipper to protect from cold bridges and enhance climate comfort Insulation chamber around the hood opening to protect from cold and wind Internal pocket to store valuables Drawstring for easy adjustment of the hood and Insulation collar Revised anatomical foot box for greater comfort without extra weight Zipper garage reduces cold Areas at the end of the zipper Supplied with a packing bag